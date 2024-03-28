Diddy's Sons Justin and King 'Angry' About Being Handcuffed by Federal Agents in Raid: Sources

Sean "Diddy" Combs' two sons who were handcuffed and detained when Homeland Security agents stormed his Beverly Hills mansion this week are allegedly peeved over the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources shared that Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were "shocked and frightened" when federal agents barged into their famous father's $40 million pad and slapped handcuffs on them.