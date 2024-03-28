Diddy's Sons Justin and King 'Angry' About Being Handcuffed by Federal Agents in Raid: Sources
Sean "Diddy" Combs' two sons who were handcuffed and detained when Homeland Security agents stormed his Beverly Hills mansion this week are allegedly peeved over the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources shared that Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were "shocked and frightened" when federal agents barged into their famous father's $40 million pad and slapped handcuffs on them.
The insider shared that the men were not decent when the raid happened, with one allegedly in the shower and the other somewhere in the house "half-dressed."
Sources claimed Justin and King were "angry" about being dragged out of Diddy's mansion and handcuffed, claiming his sons had done nothing wrong.
RadarOnline.com reported that Justin and King were detained but not arrested on Monday when agents swarmed two of Diddy's properties in connection to a federal investigation out of New York. The embattled record executive, 54, is at the center of an investigation into accusations of sex trafficking.
Photos obtained by this outlet showed the feds exiting at least one of his properties with potential evidence in plastic bags and boxes, with sources revealing that Diddy's phones were allegedly seized as was his home security system.
Sources told TMZ that agents disabled the system immediately after entering the CA mansion and took the hard drive with the footage of the raid.
Diddy has been sued by four individuals, claiming they allegedly suffered sex crimes at the hands of the rapper. His ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, was the first to file a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he trafficked, raped, and beat her during their 10-year romance. They have since settled.
Two other women have stepped forward, as did music producer Lil Rod, who said he was the alleged "victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.” He also claimed to have "secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity," including allegedly partying with underage girls.
Diddy has denied all the allegations against him, with his attorney firing off a statement following the raids.
"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said on Tuesday.
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
Dyer continued to charge that "this unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."
Diddy's attorney vowed, "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."