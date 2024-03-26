'SISTER LOOK OUTSIDE': Diddy's On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Yung Miami Trolled For Tweeting About 'Fun Summer' After Feds Raid Mogul's Homes
City Girls' Yung Miami was heavily trolled after she spoke out about her plans to have a "fun summer" — only hours after her on-again, off-again partner Diddy had his homes raided by federal agents as part of a sex trafficking investigation.
On Monday, Yung Miami tweeted, "This finna be a fun summer!!!!!" in the early afternoon. The raids at Diddy's LA and Miami properties were in the process of being conducted.
The mogul's sons Justin and King were handcuffed and detained by police at Diddy's $40 million Beverly Hills mansion. The musician left on a plane to Miami before the feds arrived at both his homes.
A rep for Homeland Security Investigations told RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
Diddy and his associates were stopped at the Miami airport but the entertainer was not handcuffed. A video of the mogul, obtained by TMZ, showed him pacing around the airport looking tense while on a phone call.
Despite all the drama, Yung Miami, who has spent over a year being close to Diddy, decided to fire off her message about her "fun" summer plans on Twitter.
The message caused immediate backlash with many followers trolling the rapper for the timing of her message.
One asked Yung Miami, "Won’t you be on trial testifying?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another wrote "SISTER LOOK OUTSIDE" with a clip of Lois from Family Guy watching police cars approach her house while she's cleaning dishes.
"Idk if you watched the news, but you in danger girl," said another concerned fan. Another replied to the tweet, "Fun how? Giving witness statements?"
"I may have some troubling news for you," joked another fan." While one Diddy supporter wrote, "Not right now your son in laws are in custody!!!!"
"idk if the courthouse is that fun," read another message. Yung Miami has yet to speak out about the ongoing legal drama involving Diddy.
For months, Yung Miami has kept relatively silent as Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie and other women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. The mogul denied all claims of wrongdoing.