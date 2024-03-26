'SISTER LOOK OUTSIDE': Diddy's On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Yung Miami Trolled For Tweeting About 'Fun Summer' After Feds Raid Mogul's Homes

City Girls' Yung Miami was heavily trolled after she spoke out about her plans to have a "fun summer" — only hours after her on-again, off-again partner Diddy had his homes raided by federal agents as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

On Monday, Yung Miami tweeted, "This finna be a fun summer!!!!!" in the early afternoon. The raids at Diddy's LA and Miami properties were in the process of being conducted.