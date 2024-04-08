Diddy's On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend Yung Miami Served $10 Million Lawsuit at Texas Pool Party

Diddy’s girlfriend Yung Miami was handed legal paperwork at a pool party over the weekend — as the troubled mogul remains in Florida as he defends himself against bombshell allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, the City Girls rapper attended an event at Sekai Night & Day in Houston, Texas. Yung Miami was the featured host for the party.

Source: MEGA Miami has been quiet about Diddy after the raids on his homes.

In a video, first posted by The Neighborhood Talk, a process server posted on Instagram that he was hired by a friend to serve Yung Miami at the pool party. He said, “The suit over Diddy making money off his brand and label and not paying him. Of course, I slide because why the f--- not?” The man’s friend is Charlie Cee [real name Charles Kenyatta Jr.] and reportedly has issues with Yung Miami using the phrase “Act Bad” on merchandise. Cee believes he is the rightful owner of the trademark.

In the video, the man showed himself hanging out at the pool party. He eventually walked up to Yung Miami as she stood with a group of friends. The process server looked at Yung Miami and called her by her name. The rapper responded and took the papers out of his hand. He told her “You’ve been served.” Miami said, “Ok” as the process server walked away.

Source: MEGA Diddy has been laying low at his Miami estate following the feds raid on his homes.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a federal lawsuit filed by Kenyatta against Yung Miami in New York court. In the suit, Kenyatta said he is the sole owner of Act Bad Entertainment and the trademark for ‘Act Bad.” He said he never permitted Yung Miami to use his trademark. Despite this, he accused her of using the mark to sell merchandise and make a profit off his mark without permission.

“The defendant had knowingly in bad faith marketed, distributed, offered to sell or sold the United States materially different products,” the suit read. Cee added, “She and her alleged boyfriend Sean Combs has a song called “Act Bad” and in a magazine stated them as “Mr. and Mrs. Act Bad,” causing a whole bunch of confusion with Plaintiff trademark.”

Source: MEGA Sources say Diddy's sons were upset about being detained during the raids.

“Whether a mark or trademark name is likely to cause delusion by blurring for purposes depends on factors including the similarity between the mark and famous mark,” his suit argued. He demanded $10 million in damages from Yung Miami and a court order prohibiting her from continuing to sell the merchandise.

Yung Miami tweeted after the incident. "Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I'm not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!" she said.

Source: MEGA Diddy is facing multiple lawsuits and a federal investigation.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Yung Miami was named throughout Lil Rod's $30 million lawsuit against Diddy for sexual harassment. The City Girls rapper was accused of providing drugs to Diddy and being a paid sex worker. Sources close to the rapper denied the allegations. Diddy's powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley accused Lil Rod of being a liar after he filed suit.