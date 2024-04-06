Model Jade Ramey Denies 'False Allegations' of Being Diddy's Sex Worker

Model Jade Ramey is speaking out against claims that she was hired as a sex worker by embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Along with City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, Ramey was one of several women named as sex workers in producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' recent sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.

"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," the lawsuit read. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, aka 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."