Model Jade Ramey Denies 'False Allegations' of Being Diddy's Sex Worker
Model Jade Ramey is speaking out against claims that she was hired as a sex worker by embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Along with City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, Ramey was one of several women named as sex workers in producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' recent sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.
"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," the lawsuit read. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, aka 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."
"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey told Entertainment Tonight.
"How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."
"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment," she continued. "I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time."
Daphne Joy has also denied the claims that she was a sex worker employed by Diddy.
"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination."
"I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," she added.
In a $30 million lawsuit filed in March, Lil Rod alleged that he was sexually assaulted and harassed by Diddy while working for him between September 2022 and November 2023.
"Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs," according to the lawsuit.
Diddy's lawyer, Shawn Holley, responded, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."
"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."
Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided late last month as part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.
Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer said, "There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."