'Worse Defense Ever': Lindsey Graham Mocked for Defending Donald Trump and Comparing Him to Tiger Woods and Arnold Schwarzenegger

CNN's Dana Bash had Graham on a recent State of the Union episode where the senator commented on the ongoing Trump hush money trial and the testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

"You know, apparently a lot of people do this. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, I think the whole thing is a crock," Graham, told Bash.

"The statute of limitations has long shut out the misdemeanor cases," he continued. "So, this liberal prosecutor in Manhattan came up with a federal campaign violation that the Southern District of New York looked at, the Federal Elections Commission looked at, and [Department of Justice special counsel] Jack Smith looked at, and decided not to prosecute."