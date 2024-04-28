'Worse Defense Ever': Lindsey Graham Mocked for Defending Donald Trump and Comparing Him to Tiger Woods and Arnold Schwarzenegger
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham faced pushback for his defense of former President Donald Trump's "catch and kill" scheme to bury negative stories by comparing him to golf legend Tiger Woods and action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CNN's Dana Bash had Graham on a recent State of the Union episode where the senator commented on the ongoing Trump hush money trial and the testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.
"You know, apparently a lot of people do this. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, I think the whole thing is a crock," Graham, told Bash.
"The statute of limitations has long shut out the misdemeanor cases," he continued. "So, this liberal prosecutor in Manhattan came up with a federal campaign violation that the Southern District of New York looked at, the Federal Elections Commission looked at, and [Department of Justice special counsel] Jack Smith looked at, and decided not to prosecute."
"Alvin Bragg took a case rejected by the federal government to resurrect these misdemeanors as a political hit job on Trump six months before the [2024] election," the senator added.
Bash pointed out, "Obviously, Tiger Woods is not running for president, and the allegation is about campaigns." Graham just chuckled and told her, "Yeah, I got it. But I think the whole thing's BS Political BS"
- President Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump of 'Taking Us Back 160 Years' With Regressive State Abortion Laws
- New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman Duped by 'Chief Rabbi of Gaza' Parody Social Media Account
- Ilhan Omar Joins Daughter For Pro-Palestine Protest At Columbia University Despite 21-Year-Old Being Banned From School
A clip of Graham's comments on CNN went viral on social media, with users from X, formerly known as Twitter, calling out the senator for basically comparing him to two of the most prominent cases of infidelity in recent years.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "Last bastion of corrupt when caught: Normalize the crime."
Another user commented, "If everyone else does it, then that must mean it's okay. It's just like how the bible says, 'Don't covet thy neighbor's wife unless the entire neighborhood has, then you're in the clear."
A third person wrote, "So much for that whole 'law and order party' BS. Has there EVER been more of a pathetic coward in the history of American politics than Lindsey Graham?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Graham requested to be blocked from testifying before a Georgia grand jury regarding Trump and his co-conspirators' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, the Supreme Court officially rejected his request.
The senator then filed an emergency request asking SCOTUS to block his testimony, but the Supreme Court has now agreed with the lower courts that ruled Graham must testify.
“Accordingly,” the Supreme Court said after declining Graham’s request, “a stay or injunction is not necessary to safeguard the Senator’s speech or debate clause immunity.”