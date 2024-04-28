'Privileged, Wealthy and Entitled': Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Don Lemon for Playing the 'Race Card' During Awkward Bill Maher Interview

Lemon appeared alongside Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business, on Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

In the middle of a discussion about the ongoing protests on college campuses across the country, Lemon told the other panelist, "I'm different than you guys. I'm a black gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time."

Maher asked the former CNN host, "Why? What is going on? What do you mean uncomfortable spaces?"

Lemon told the host, "I am often the only person of color in the room." Maher quicked pointed out, "There's only three of us."