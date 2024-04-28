'Privileged, Wealthy and Entitled': Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Don Lemon for Playing the 'Race Card' During Awkward Bill Maher Interview
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner has blasted ex-CNN host Don Lemon for being 'privileged, wealthy and entitled' after he had an awkward interview with Bill Maher, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon appeared alongside Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business, on Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.
In the middle of a discussion about the ongoing protests on college campuses across the country, Lemon told the other panelist, "I'm different than you guys. I'm a black gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time."
Maher asked the former CNN host, "Why? What is going on? What do you mean uncomfortable spaces?"
Lemon told the host, "I am often the only person of color in the room." Maher quicked pointed out, "There's only three of us."
Jenner shared a clip of the episode in a post that read, "Good on you Bill Maher. Don is a privileged, wealthy, (not to mention entitled ie. Demands to X and CNN in alleged contract terms), celebrity. Get over yourself."
One user commented on Jenner's post, writing, "He's pathetic. Why doesn't he see how lucky he is? Hard to play the race card when you're net worth is more than 95% of everyone on the planet."
However, some people pointed out the hypocrisy of the reality star's comments, with some calling Jenner "rich" and "completely self-aware" since she "frequently points out how she's unaccepted" in some social circles.
The ex-CNN host recently married real estate mogul Tim Malone in a star-studded ceremony earlier this month.
Lemon, who came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, told his viewers, "I grew up thinking that I would never be able to be public with my relationships, let alone ever get legally married."
"So for me this is doubly thrilling and just a wee bit terrifying. Guess I have to start thinking about children," he continued. "Talk about a late bloomer."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the veteran anchor was publicly dropped from the network amid a furious controversy over his 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' behavior. However, he is teaming up with axed TODAY host Matt Lauer to make a comeback.
"Matt thinks he's the best thing that ever happened to network TV — and Don is equally resplendent in his own mind," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "They've been talking and collaborating because, as they like to say, brilliant minds think alike."