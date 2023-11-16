'You're Repulsive: Caitlyn Jenner Trolled for Misspelling R-word and Doubling Down on Slur
Caitlyn Jenner, 74, confidently fired off a reply to Donald Trump Jr. using the R-word but ended up getting trolled for misspelling it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The facepalm moment happened on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.
Jenner seemingly thought she was doing something when she fired off the "anti-woke" reply to Trump Jr. Instead, users accused her of being ignorant.
"I know you’re not allowed to use the R word that was a big part of our vernacular growing up if you’re my age," Trump Jr. wrote in his post.
The 74-year-old proudly responded, "I’ll say it RETARTED!"
After another X account quoted her tweet and noted the glaring error, Jenner corrected herself, "Excuse me… RETARDED…"
Nonetheless, the damage was done, and users began to flood the comments on Jenner's original reply to Trump Jr.
"Sound it out babe you're almost there," read one reply, to which Jenner responded with a string of crying laughing emojis.
"Misspelling that word specifically is so god---- funny," noted one amused user.
"Learn how to spell it first, maybe?" another chimed in.
"Perfect. No notes," a third user mocked.
Despite the ruthless replies, Jenner did not remove her original post. While it initially appeared that the former Olympian and reality star was being a good sport by replying to some tweets and even laughed at herself for the spelling error, she quickly got defensive following a report from Page Six on the gaffe.
The outlet attempted to educate Jenner on why the R-word is no longer socially acceptable.
The report noted the Special Olympics' website, which explained the "hurtful term that remains prevalent throughout social media."
"The research shows that when social media users are posting about people with intellectual disabilities, 7 in every 10 of those posts are negative, and 6 in 10 contain a slur," the Special Olympics post stated.
"While 'mental retardation' was originally introduced as a medical term in 1961 for people with intellectual disabilities, in the decades since, the R-word has become an insult used all too commonly in everyday language."
Instead of acknowledging her mistake, Jenner doubled down and attacked the outlet.
"It’s RETARDED that the Biden admin frees up another $10 BILLION to IRAN! And losers at @PageSix go on to lecture me about how offensive the word is. GET THE HELL OVER IT. How about focusing on how dangerous and RETARDED freeing up $10 BILLION to Iran is," Jenner wrote in a post that featured the article.
While Jenner continued to rant over three additional posts, in which she continued to use the slur, social media users still weren't having it.
"How about you stop using such a highly offensive word. You're repulsive," replied one user.