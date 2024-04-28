New York District Attorney Faces State Inquiry After Being Caught on Camera Berating Police Officer Over Speeding Ticket
Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is facing a state inquiry into her behavior after bodycam footage was released of her calling a police officer an "a--hole," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Rochester City Council sent a letter, signed by all nine members, asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into Doorley.
The letter read, "Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley's behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York."
"This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney, and we believe an investigation by your office is warranted."
According to police records, Doorley was driving 20 MPH over the legal speed limit when she was pulled over. When the cop told her how fast she was driving, she said, "I really don't care."
She drove her GMC Yukon SUV all the way back to her home and was confronted in front of her garage after being flagged.
The DA admitted she was 55 mph in a 35 mph zone after the humiliating bodycam video surfaced.
The footage started with Doorley telling the officer, "I'm sorry. I'm the DA. I was going 55 coming from work."
When the cop asked her to exit the garage, she refused and called Webster Chief of Police Dennis Kohlmeier on her cellphone. She asked Kohlmeier, "Can you please tell them to leave me alone?"
The unnamed officer told her she was making the situation bigger than it needed to be, only for her to tell him to "just write me a ticket."
The bodycam footage went viral on social media, with several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocking the AG and calling her a "Corrupt Karen."
One user shared a clip of the footage in a post that read, "This is a CLASSIC example of someone holding a high position who ACTUALLY thinks they are above the law. This bothers me. We have a SERIOUS issue of corrupt AGs and district attorneys in this country."
Another user commented, "This is a huge problem. It’s “the law doesn’t apply to me — I didn’t feel like stopping — I didn’t see the lights or siren, I was on the phone — I did see the lights, thought it wasn’t for me” — Just a confluence of entitlement and lies. Really pathetic individual."
A third person joked, "You gotta be real stupid and arrogant to run away from the cops and just casually drive directly home like nothing is gonna happen."