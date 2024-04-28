New York District Attorney Faces State Inquiry After Being Caught on Camera Berating Police Officer Over Speeding Ticket

The Rochester City Council sent a letter, signed by all nine members, asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into Doorley.

The letter read, "Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley's behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York."

"This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney, and we believe an investigation by your office is warranted."