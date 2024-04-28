Aubrey O'Day Claims Diddy Tried to Buy Her Silence With Publishing Rights

"When I went to look at the publishing deal, it said anything but I'm being made whole financially again," O'Day explained. "In fact, it asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore. It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized ... something really bad is coming."

“It’s just doing the right thing,” Combs told Variety after announcing in September that he was offering the publishing rights to Bad Boy artists. “I think that we as an industry, and as a people, have to look in the mirror and make a shift forward. It’s about evolving, leading by example and reforming an industry that needs it, in a world that needs reform.”