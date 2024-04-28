Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Discussed Marriage: Report

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle last year. "I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Holland echoed Zendaya's comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."