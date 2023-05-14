Your tip
Zendaya and Tom Holland Using Their Spidey-Senses to Play Matchmakers For Pal Jenna Ortega

By:

May 14 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jenna Ortega wants her pal to catch her a catch. The Wednesday actress recently revealed that the idea of relationships "stresses [her] out." She doesn't have to worry about swiping right — RadarOnline.com has learned her good friend Zendaya is on the case!

A source spilled the 26-year-old has enlisted her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar and boyfriend of several years, Tom Holland, to find Jenna, 20, the perfect guy.

"Zendaya and Tom are so happy together, and she wants to find Jenna that kind of love too," shared the insider, who claimed Zendaya is convinced Tom's British upbringing has made him thoughtful and polite.

"She's got it in her head that Jenna needs to date a British guy," the source dished.

Now, with Tom in charge of the instructions, Jenna is trying to keep an open mind. The source said the young actress is happy that her friends are getting involved in her love life.

"She idolizes Zendaya, so, of course, she's flattered she wants to help her," the pal said.

But just like her character in The Addams Family spin-off series, Jenna won't be getting her hopes up. "She's not going to hold her breath," the source warned, adding she's going to wait and see what happens.

Zendaya and Tom have been linked since landing their roles as love interests in Spider-Man. They laughed off dating rumors in 2017 and sealed their relationship with a public kiss in 2021 before going Instagram official.

While the two seem like a match made in Heaven, they aren't rushing down the aisle yet.

Zendaya's mom made that clear when she shot down engagement rumors last year.

"Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense," she wrote on a post suggesting they got engaged in secret.

