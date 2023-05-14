Zendaya and Tom Holland Using Their Spidey-Senses to Play Matchmakers For Pal Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega wants her pal to catch her a catch. The Wednesday actress recently revealed that the idea of relationships "stresses [her] out." She doesn't have to worry about swiping right — RadarOnline.com has learned her good friend Zendaya is on the case!

A source spilled the 26-year-old has enlisted her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar and boyfriend of several years, Tom Holland, to find Jenna, 20, the perfect guy.