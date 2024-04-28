'He's Got a Lot of Problems': Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized in Manhattan After His 23-Year Sentence Was Overturned

According to the Daily Mail, Weinstein is suffering from a variety of afflictions, including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.

Aidala claimed he spoke to Weinstein on Friday while in transit to New York City from an upstate jail less than 24 hours after the appeals ruling. He said his client's ailments are strictly physical, claiming that he is mentally "sharp as a tack. Feet are firmly planted on the ground."

"He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break," the lawyer told outlets. "He's a 72-year-old sickly man."

The Weinstein attorney said he was told that Bellevue doctors planned to run several tests on his client before he could be returned to the Rikers Island jail.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.