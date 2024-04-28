'He's Got a Lot of Problems': Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized in Manhattan After His 23-Year Sentence Was Overturned
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer revealed that the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after he returned to New York on Friday, April 26, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Weinstein's Attorney Arthur Aidala released a statement, explaining, "They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically."
"He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests," the lawyer continued. "He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise."
The film producer was hospitalized just days after the New York Court of Appeals ruled that he did not receive a fair trial when he was convicted in 2020.
The 72-year-old was originally convicted of sexually abusing aspiring actress Jessica Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars and was given another 16 years following his conviction in LA in 2022.
The New York appeals court ruled that a trial judge permitted jurors to see and hear too much evidence not directly related to the charges he faced. The 23-year sentence was repealed, and the court ordered a retrial.
According to the Daily Mail, Weinstein is suffering from a variety of afflictions, including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.
Aidala claimed he spoke to Weinstein on Friday while in transit to New York City from an upstate jail less than 24 hours after the appeals ruling. He said his client's ailments are strictly physical, claiming that he is mentally "sharp as a tack. Feet are firmly planted on the ground."
"He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break," the lawyer told outlets. "He's a 72-year-old sickly man."
The Weinstein attorney said he was told that Bellevue doctors planned to run several tests on his client before he could be returned to the Rikers Island jail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weinstein's overturned rape conviction sparked a serious backlash and has been referred to as a "leap backward" for victims.
Attorney Lindsay Goldbrum, whose client testified about being sexually assaulted by Weinstein during his East Coast criminal trial, told RadarOnline.com the decision "casts a dark shadow" on the bravery of the accusers who stood up against the Hollywood powerhouse, sharing she fears this will "deter" future victims from coming forward.