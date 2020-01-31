Bombshell Testimony! Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Claims He ‘Does Not Have Testicles’

Alleged victim calls disgraced Hollywood producer ‘intersex’ on the stand.

January 31, 2020 @ 17:30PM
WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS

Harvey Weinstein’s rape accuser says he “does not have testicles,” reportedly telling the jury about him allegedly attacking her during the trial on Friday.

Jessica Mann took the stand to describe the shockingly intimate details of her allegedly nonconsensual sexual encounters with the disgraced Hollywood producer.

“The first time I saw him fully naked,” she described in the Manhattan courtroom on January 31, according to Vulture.com. “I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim …”

“He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,” she reportedly testified, and said she had oral sex with Weinstein.

Weinstein “dropped his head” when Mann described his genitals, Vulture.com reported.

Mann revealed more details about their alleged interaction.

“He also peed on me once,” she claimed.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi questioned Mann while the former Miramax owner watched her on the stand. Illuzzi asked her to explain Weinstein’s personal hygiene.

“It was very bad,” Mann reportedly said. “He smelled like sh** — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”

