Disgraced Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Rape & Sexual Assault Charges He could face up to 28 years in prison if convicted.

Disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct in Los Angeles.

On Monday, January 6, L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

According to the D.A., the alleged crimes occurred in 2013 over a two-day period. On February 18 of that year, Weinstein, 67, allegedly “went to a hotel and raped a woman after pushing his way insider her room,” the press release revealed.

The next evening, Weinstein is accused of “sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills,” the statement reads.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” said District Attorney Lacey.

“I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward,” she added.

Prosecutors have recommending a judge set bail at $5 million. If convicted as charged, Weinstein could face up to 28 years in prison.

As Radar previously reported, jury selection for Weinstein’s sex abuse trial in New York is set to begin on Tuesday, January 7.

Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women. The former film company CEO — who was once one of the most powerful men in showbusiness — lost his job, his company, his marriage and his reputation after his alleged misdeeds were exposed in October 2017.

Weinstein is expected to face the new charges in court following the conclusion of his New York legal battle.