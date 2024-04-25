'I am so Sorry': Harvey Weinstein's Overturned Rape Conviction is 'a Leap Backward,' Victims' Attorney Sounds Off on Ruling

As this outlet reported, The New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crimes against three women in a shocking 4-3 opinion on Thursday, determining the trial judge "erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes."

The court announced the testimony "served no material non-propensity purpose" and "portrayed defendant in a highly prejudicial light."