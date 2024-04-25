Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Rape Conviction OVERTURNED by New York’s Top Appeals Court

According to the Associated Press, the judge who oversaw the disgraced movie producer’s infamous #MeToo trial in 2020 had prejudiced the trial with "improper rulings" – including one decision to allow women to testify about allegations that were not relevant to the case at hand.

“We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s 4-3 decision said. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

“It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behavior that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them,” the court’s majority added.