Harvey Weinstein's First Accuser Ashley Judd Slams Court's Decision to Overturn Disgraced Producer's 2020 Conviction: 'We Know What Happened'

Harvey Weinstein’s first sexual harassment accuser, actress Ashley Judd, shook her head at a New York appeals court this week after the court decided to overturn the disgraced movie producer’s 2020 rape conviction, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come after the highest appeals court in New York ruled 4-3 that Weinstein’s 2020 conviction would be overturned, Judd responded with a short statement.