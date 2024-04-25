Amanda Seales Breaks Silence on Issa Rae Fallout, Says 'Insecure' Creator Did Not 'Empower' Her

"So I've never talked about this publicly because it has always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa," Amanda Seales said during a candid 3-hour interview.

Their once-amicable bond soured in 2019 after Seales was kicked out of a show event in Hollywood , believed to be at the direction of Rae's publicist Vanessa Anderson , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Amanda Seales set the record straight about the drama between herself and Insecure costar-show creator Issa Rae , revealing what led to the strain in their working relationship.

. @amandaseales Done Protecting @IssaRae & Talks About Issa Not Empowering Women @ShannonSharpe : I had @LilRel4 and he says that Issa... is very empowering to women. Amanda Seales: I disagree. She wasn't empowering to me. She didn't feel like I deserved to be protected. pic.twitter.com/1179uKhhNT

Seales told Rae that Anderson seemingly had a "problem" with her, claiming that it was not properly handled when addressed and the publicist went on a "smear campaign" against her as the tension persisted but Rae chose not to intervene.

"Because I know that Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. And it's not something I desire to do. I'm not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That's not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important," explained the actress.