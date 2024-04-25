Amanda Seales Breaks Silence on Issa Rae Fallout, Says 'Insecure' Creator Did Not 'Empower' Her
Amanda Seales set the record straight about the drama between herself and Insecure costar-show creator Issa Rae, revealing what led to the strain in their working relationship.
Their once-amicable bond soured in 2019 after Seales was kicked out of a show event in Hollywood, believed to be at the direction of Rae's publicist Vanessa Anderson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Seales told Rae that Anderson seemingly had a "problem" with her, claiming that it was not properly handled when addressed and the publicist went on a "smear campaign" against her as the tension persisted but Rae chose not to intervene.
"So I've never talked about this publicly because it has always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa," Seales told Shannon Sharpe during an appearance on Club Shay Shay.
"Because I know that Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. And it's not something I desire to do. I'm not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That's not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important," explained the actress.
Seales went on to slam rumors that she was a "mean girl" on set.
"It's your show. You are my boss," Seales explained. "I don't even have the capacity to be the mean girl here because you can fire me."
Seales said that she didn't feel protected by Rae, revealing they once went to dinner to clear the air and the show creator admitted to viewing her like her character.
The actress said it was especially upsetting to feel ostracized amongst her costars, noting, "everybody knows what's going on. They don't say nothing to me. And that's just f---ing mean. It's mean."
While filming the finale, Seales claimed that Rae "came out her face at me one time too many," and their relationship never quite got back on track.
“She wasn't empowering to me. She didn't feel like I was needed," Seales alleged. "She didn't feel like I deserved to be protected. I'm only giving a portion of the situation. But that was my experience. And nonetheless, I have still always protected her because I felt like it was my responsibility to do so. But it is not."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rae and Anderson for comment.