'I'm the Victim': Alleged 'Baby Reindeer' Stalker Speaks Out After Netflix Show's Success

A woman who claims to be the inspiration for "Martha," the mentally ill stalker played by Jessica Gunning in Richard Gadd's new Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has spoken out in the wake of the show's viral success, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now. I'm the victim. He's written a bloody show about me," the unnamed woman told the Daily Mail, adding that the Netflix hit amounts to "bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune."

Gadd created, wrote, and starred in Baby Reindeer, an adaptation of his 2019 one-man show of the same name, which the actor and comedian has said was based on his real-life experience of being stalked by an older woman he met while working at a bar. While Gadd insisted that he changed key details about the story to protect the identities of those involved, the woman claimed that she has already received "death threats and abuse from Richard Gadd supporters" who have found her.

"Richard Gadd has got 'main character syndrome,'" she said. "He always thinks he's at the center of things. I'm not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I? If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone." The woman, who denied being a stalker, said that she is considering taking legal action against Gadd.

The Daily Mail noted numerous parallels between the woman, a 58-year-old who lives alone in a council flat in central London, and the Baby Reindeer character: "both women are Scottish, both studied law at university, both are around 20 years older than Gadd, and both use highly sexualized language in their speech and writing." The woman, who was slapped with a restraining order after falsely accusing a politician and his wife of abusing their disabled son, recalled several conversations from their encounters that were later recreated in the show.

Gadd recently took to social media to urge followers to stop speculating about the identities of Martha and Darrien, a successful TV writer who groomed and raped the show's protagonist that some viewers falsely believed was based on real-life theater director Sean Foley. "People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation," Gadd posted in an Instagram Story on Monday. "Please don't speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That's not the point of our show."

