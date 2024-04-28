'Total Loser': Donald Attacks Trashes Mitt Romney While Endorsing GOP Primary Candidate to Fill Utah Senate Seat

Trump endorsed Trent Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, to fill Romney’s seat this upcoming November after the 77-year-old senator decided to retire from politics by the end of his term.

Staggs was the first Republican candidate to announce he was running for the seat back in May and is considered a massive MAGA supporter.

Throughout the endorsement post, Trump took shots at Romney, referring to him as a "Massachusetts millionaire."