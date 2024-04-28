Your tip
'Total Loser': Donald Attacks Trashes Mitt Romney While Endorsing GOP Primary Candidate to Fill Utah Senate Seat

Apr. 28 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump called outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) a “total loser” while endorsing his potential Senate replacement on Truth Social, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mitt Romney isn't running for reelection.

Trump endorsed Trent Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, to fill Romney’s seat this upcoming November after the 77-year-old senator decided to retire from politics by the end of his term.

Staggs was the first Republican candidate to announce he was running for the seat back in May and is considered a massive MAGA supporter.

Throughout the endorsement post, Trump took shots at Romney, referring to him as a "Massachusetts millionaire."

Donald Trump trashes Mitt Romney on Truth Social.

"Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!" Trump wrote to his 6.9 million followers. "A Highly Successful Entrepreneur, who has served brilliantly as Mayor of Riverton for the past six years, Trent knows how to Create Jobs, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, and Secure the Border."

"As your next Senator, Trent will help us Unleash American Energy, Support our Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," he continued. "Trent Staggs has my Complete and Total Endorsement - He will be a GREAT Senator, and never let you down!"

Mitt Romney called Donald Trump a 'whack job.'

Romney has been an outspoken critic of the former president from within the GOP, having called him "shameful" and a "whack job."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate frequently brushed off Trump's attacks toward him.

Trump dedicated several posts on Truth Social to criticize Romney, mistakenly claiming that the senator had written an autobiography. The book Romney: A Reckoning was written by The Atlantic's McKay Coppins and was composed of a series of writings from Romney's personal journal and hours of interviews with the GOP senator himself.

"I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics," the former president lamented, "He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn't win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT."

"His crummy book says nothing good about anybody, other than RINO Paul [Ryan], who may be worse, and even dumber, than Mitt himself," Trump wrote to his 6.4 million followers, referencing former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had served as Romney's 2012 running mate.

Despite previously serving as the governor of Massachusetts, Romney has struggled to maintain support in Utah due to his clashes with Trump and his refusal to align himself with the former president's agenda.

