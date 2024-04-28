'It's All About His Personal Gain': Former White House Aide Calls New Indictments 'Bodies' Pilling Around Donald Trump
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson discussed the latest indictments in Arizona and explained how former President Donald Trump "takes out everybody who is loyal to him," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hutchinson appeared on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins to discuss former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' recent testimony to the January 6 committee.
Meadows, along with Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, were all indicted in Arizona for election interference and conspiracy to overturn Trump's loss to Joe Biden.
Collins asked Hutcherson, "It must feel really surreal — I mean, you worked with Mark Meadows on the Hill. I remember when I was covering the White House, and you worked there. And you were kind of everywhere that he went. You were on Air Force One. You were in his office. You worked right outside of it. It must feel really surreal to see him get indicted a second time."
The ex-Trump aide told the CNN host she was "really sad" because she was so close to Meadows and how she chose to take a job with the Chief of Staff because she believed in his principal.
"I think on the greater scale, too, if we look at how Mr. Trump has conducted himself, through his business career, and also his political career, I almost relate it to just bodies around him, that he takes out everybody who is loyal to him because it’s all about his personal gain, and what he can gain from those people," Hutcherson told Collins.
"Donald Trump is inherently about himself. That’s why America is in the position that it is today, because he did not want to give up the presidency. And he’s now running again," she continued. "He’s been indicted in multiple jurisdictions."
The former White House aide claimed, "Donald Trump does not show respect for our democratic institutions. In fact, I would argue he shows the exact opposite. He shows contempt for our institutions."
"But when you sign up to go into public service, that’s not what you sign up, to go into," she explained. "And I think there are a lot of people who, like myself, who believe they’re going there to do the right thing, and to serve the American people, and they get caught up in something that’s so much more dangerous than they actually anticipated."