'It's All About His Personal Gain': Former White House Aide Calls New Indictments 'Bodies' Pilling Around Donald Trump

"I think on the greater scale, too, if we look at how Mr. Trump has conducted himself, through his business career, and also his political career, I almost relate it to just bodies around him, that he takes out everybody who is loyal to him because it’s all about his personal gain, and what he can gain from those people," Hutcherson told Collins.

"Donald Trump is inherently about himself. That’s why America is in the position that it is today, because he did not want to give up the presidency. And he’s now running again," she continued. "He’s been indicted in multiple jurisdictions."

