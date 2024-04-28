Billionaire's Star-Studded Blowout Wedding at the Egyptian Pyramids: See the Photos
Billionaire Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain tied the knot with former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond in a lavish wedding in front of the Sphinx at the base of the pyramids in Egypt this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The blow-out bash, officiated by the world's foremost Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawas and attended by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, featured performances from other famous guests like Robin Thicke and *NSYNC's Lance Bass.
“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” Jain told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘I don't want to die on my wedding day!’" his bride responded. Instead, they chose another out-of-the-box venue: the Great Pyramid of Giza.
“We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world,” Jain said. Hammond agreed, “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”
"I’m obsessed with ancient history and society,” Jain explained. “The pyramids are just insane to see. You’re speechless. I can’t believe that this is even a part of our civilization,” Hammond added.
In addition to a surprise set from Robin Thicke and an impromptu performance of "Bye, Bye, Bye" by Lance Bass, the couple's 130 guests including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman, and Fox 5 New York anchor Bianca Peters were treated to a private tour of the pyramids and the Sphinx, a Met Gala-themed dinner at the not-yet-opened Grand Egyptian Museum, and an epic fireworks display.
“I lost my words for a moment, I was so emotional," Jain recalled. "There were a couple of moments when I looked at Erika and realized it was me and my wife standing in front of the pyramids, and I had to get my bearings. We were in the most magical place in human history to celebrate the most magical moment in our lives."
The newlyweds first met when Jain started working at Rumble Boxing where Hammond, who is a founding member of the gym, was an instructor. Several years later, they ended up signing up for the same workout class.
"It was funny because she's normally teaching the class, but we were both taking it," Jain said. "I'm not the fittest guy, so it was probably a dumb move in hindsight, but I was like, 'Why don't you come work out next to me?'"
"It's so great," Hammond said. "I didn't have makeup on. I was in workout clothes and all sweaty. I knew he was going to love me no matter what."
"Last night it was almost hard to really internalize everything. It was even crazier than we imagined," Jain said of their big day. "We had the best time. It was so special. When the fireworks went off, it was one of the most spectacular moments. I was so emotional, I couldn't even put it into words.”
“I literally am speechless," Hammond added. "Looking at the photos, I was living my best life. I became a popstar onstage last night. It was the most incredible night of my life."
“It was amazing. Everybody we know from all eras of our life came together in one place to celebrate and it was very special," Jain ethused. “If you only get married once, you want to make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everybody!”