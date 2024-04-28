Billionaire's Star-Studded Blowout Wedding at the Egyptian Pyramids: See the Photos

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” Jain told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘I don't want to die on my wedding day!’" his bride responded. Instead, they chose another out-of-the-box venue: the Great Pyramid of Giza.

“We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world,” Jain said. Hammond agreed, “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

"I’m obsessed with ancient history and society,” Jain explained. “The pyramids are just insane to see. You’re speechless. I can’t believe that this is even a part of our civilization,” Hammond added.