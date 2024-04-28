'We're All Trying to Confront Our Demons': Sharon Stone Opens Up About Mental Health in Emotional Interview
Sharon Stone has opened up about her mental health struggles in an emotional new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We’re all trying to confront our demons, and we’re all acting out — me, too,” the 66-year-old Basic Instinct star revealed during an appearance on Turkish Tea Talk With Alex Salmond on Thursday.
"And trying to figure out how to keep getting back up, keep helping people up even if we put them down, and make sure we’re all back up," she added.
Stone noted that we are currently having "a mental health crisis" on a "global level," with one in 10 people struggling, but emphasized that people have the power to help themselves.
"To try to say, it has to be our leaders, well, which leader do you think that’s going to be? It must start with the individual,” the actress explained. “You must stand strong, and when you blow it? OK, so what? That was two steps ago.”
“You have to get back up, get yourself together and help whoever you think you bumped around, and keep moving forward — and instant forgiveness. Instant forgiveness for yourself.”
Stone received a Peace Summit Award at the World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in 2013 for "her activities that brought solidarity and new hope to the millions of people who have fought and are fighting against the tragedy of HIV/AIDS."
"Suddenly, I was like, ‘I’m in the right godd--- room.’ These are my people,” Stone tearfully recalled. “I would stand in the street with these people. I would risk my lives for these people. These people get me, I get them.”
“It took 35 years, but I’m in the right room, and I never told people here, in LA, that I even won. I didn’t tell anybody because I thought, ‘How can I tell people in the movie business that I won a Nobel prize?’"
In another interview in March, Stone claimed that movie producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with her Sliver co-star Billy Baldwin to get a get a better performance out of him in the 1993 erotic thriller.
These days, Stone has largely left Hollywood behind. She now spends 17 hours a day painting and said that she will only return to acting for a role that's "really powerful and meaningful."