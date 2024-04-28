'We're All Trying to Confront Our Demons': Sharon Stone Opens Up About Mental Health in Emotional Interview

Sharon Stone has opened up about her mental health struggles in an emotional new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We’re all trying to confront our demons, and we’re all acting out — me, too,” the 66-year-old Basic Instinct star revealed during an appearance on Turkish Tea Talk With Alex Salmond on Thursday.

"And trying to figure out how to keep getting back up, keep helping people up even if we put them down, and make sure we’re all back up," she added.