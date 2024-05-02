Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
Exclusive Details

EXPOSED: Britney Spears' Boyfriend Has Criminal Past, Charged With Felony Possession of Firearm in 2022

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney was first linked to Paul last year amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

By:

May 2 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET



The man who got into an altercation with Britney Spears at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel on the Sunset Strip has a troubling past that included several instances with law enforcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The outlet confirmed that Spears and her boyfriend Paul Soliz got into a big fight on Wednesday night, which sparked law enforcement and paramedics to be called to the scene.

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Police and paramedics arrived to the hotel after getting calls about Britney's behavior.

It was reported that things turned physical between the singer and her boyfriend, with insiders telling TMZ that Spears may have hurt her leg, but RadarOnline.com is told Britney is fine and left the hotel with her security and without Paul.

Fans weren't a huge fan of her boyfriend when they discovered they recently rekindled their romance after a short rendezvous following her split from Sam Asghari.

RadarOnline.com told you — LAPD officers arrived at the ultra-famous hotel around 10:30 PM after someone called 911 to report a woman matching the popstar's description was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests; however, when they got there, things appeared to have settled so the police left.

chateau marmont
Source: MEGA

Some believed Spears was allegedly suffering a mental breakdown.

The peace didn't last long because Spears and Paul allegedly got into an altercation inside their hotel suite that poured into the hallway.

Sources told TMZ the singer was allegedly screaming, with insiders saying she was "out of control." Several guests reportedly thought she was having a mental breakdown and called paramedics, who arrived at the hotel around 12:40 AM.

After making contact with Spears, the paramedics left. She did not get into the ambulance and left the facility with her security without Paul. What sparked their altercation is unknown — but this is far from the first time Spears' boyfriend has faced law enforcement.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paul's past includes being charged with several misdemeanors and at least one felony.

Paul's past includes being charged with several misdemeanors and at least one felony. In 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace and charged with child endangerment. The charge was dismissed after he negotiated a plea deal, reported Page Six.

Spears' boyfriend was also convicted of driving without a license and driving with a suspended license in 2016. The latter charge was reportedly dismissed after a plea negotiation.

Before the altercation with Spears, Paul was most recently charged with felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, which stemmed from an incident in 2019. In September 2023, he appeared in court over an alleged probation violation concerning his felony possession charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Spears briefly dated Paul after her marriage to Sam imploded last year but the romance lasted only weeks. The pair were seen together last week, sparking rumors they reconciled.

The singer addressed the incident on her social media, claiming the paramedics "showed up to my door illegally" and stating she felt "harassed." Spears also said she "twisted" her ankle and is "moving to Boston."

