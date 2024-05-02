Elon Musk Agrees to Reinstate White Nationalist Nick Fuentes' X Account, Expects to 'Lose Advertisers'
Elon Musk announced that he would reinstate the X account of right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist who reportedly admitted that he would "kill" if Donald Trump told him to, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, the billionaire X owner responded to a user calling for him to "Bring Nick Fuentes back" onto the site.
"He has been banned since 2021, what happened to your promise big guy?" the person asked of Musk, an outspoken free-speech absolutist.
The SpaceX founder gave in, writing In his reply that Fuentes "will be reinstated, provided he does not violate the law."
"It is better to have anti whatever out in the open to be rebutted than grow simmering in the darkness," he added.
"I cannot claim to be a defender of free speech, but then permanently ban someone who hasn’t violated the law, no matter how much I disagree with what they say," Musk wrote in a follow-up post.
"This will probably cause us to lose a lot of advertisers and makes me sad, but a principle is a principle," the Tesla CEO continued.
Musk also said he expected Fuentes would "be crushed by the comments and Community Notes."
Fuentes, a political commentator whose apologetic racist remarks, was first banned from the site in 2021 when it was called Twitter. He was also kicked off of YouTube and Facebook.
His account was reinstated for a single day in January of last year but was quickly suspended again after he reportedly tweeted several antisemitic comments.
Fuentes is the leader of a white nationalist movement of young Americans who call themselves “Groypers.” The neo-Nazi called for violence against Jews in 2020 and promoted the idea of assassinating lawmakers before the January 6, 2021 insurrection, according to reports.
In January, Fuentes called himself "a soldier for Donald Trump."
"I serve at the personal pleasure of Donald Trump, my supreme leader," he was quoted as saying. "I am part of the paramilitary wing of the Trump movement. I am part of the Revolutionary Guard. I do not answer to the Pentagon. I do not answer to the civilian government. I answer. I am the pretorian guard of Donald Trump."
He also confessed that "If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it."
RadarOnline.com reported in 2022 that sources said Trump "fawned" over Fuentes as the two dined at his Mar-a-Lago resort, days after the former president announced his 2024 bid for reelection.
He also promoted Kanye West's 2024 presidential campaign, and shared a video that featured the rapper's comments about his plans to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."