Elon Musk Agrees to Reinstate White Nationalist Nick Fuentes' X Account, Expects to 'Lose Advertisers'

Elon Musk announced that he would reinstate the X account of right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist who reportedly admitted that he would "kill" if Donald Trump told him to, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, the billionaire X owner responded to a user calling for him to "Bring Nick Fuentes back" onto the site.

"He has been banned since 2021, what happened to your promise big guy?" the person asked of Musk, an outspoken free-speech absolutist.