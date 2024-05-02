Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Slammed by British Press for Saying Europe 'Opened Its Doors to Jihad,' Calls London 'Unrecognizable'

trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is getting backlash from the British press after saying that London was now "unrecognizable" because "Europe opened its doors to jihad."

By:

May 2 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump is getting backlash from the British press after saying that London was "unrecognizable" because "Europe opened its doors to jihad," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former president and presumed 2024 GOP candidate spoke at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday and raved that he "would never let that happen to the United States of America."

Article continues below advertisement

"We've seen what happened when Europe opened its doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London, they're no longer recognizable," Trump told the crowd in Waukesha.

"I'm gonna get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London," he added," but you know what, that's the fact."

"They are no longer recognizable and we can't let that happen to our country."

Article continues below advertisement

He also said during the speech that he would restore his travel ban and suspend refugee admissions "on day one of the Trump presidency" if elected this November, to keep "terrorists the hell out of our country."

"We do not need a jihad in the United States of America. We do not need our once-great cities to become hotbeds of terrorism," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocks sleepy crooked joe biden pause teleprompter blunder
Source: MEGA

Trump also asked his supporters whether they preferred "Sleepy Joe" or "Crooked Joe" for President Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

His explosive comments came a day before London Mayor Sadiq Khan went up against Conservative Party candidate Joanne McCartney to keep his position in the city's mayoral election.

Khan, who has had a long-running feud with Trump, said on Thursday in response to Trump's remarks that the London election was "an opportunity to show Donald Trump and [McCartney] that London will always choose hope over fear and unity over division."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The mayor also told a crowd last this month, “I’m going to take a selfie and I’m going to send it to a good friend of mine, Donald Trump. I’m going to say listen, bruv, this is how we run in London. I’m going to show him that our diversity is a strength, not a weakness.”

Paul Mason, a London-based journalist who writes for The New European, posted a video to X in support of Khan after voting on Thursday, and wrote in the caption: "Can you imagine London run by a Trump supporter? Me neither."

Article continues below advertisement
sadiq khan
Source: MEGA

Sadiq Khan ran in Thursday's local election to keep his seat as London mayor.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean O'Grady, the associate editor of The Independent, also weighed in on the former president's rally remarks, writing in a scathing op ed Thursday that "Trump had barely set foot in the UK before he became US president, and may have spent more time on his vulgar ersatz golf course in Scotland than in the nation’s capital."

O'Grady wrote that when Trump made "official visits" to London, he was "greeted by obsequious officials and dutifully polite members of the establishment, led by the Queen."

"He did not mix with the common folk of our land, nor did he express much interest in doing so," he continued.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.