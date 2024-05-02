Trump Slammed by British Press for Saying Europe 'Opened Its Doors to Jihad,' Calls London 'Unrecognizable'

Donald Trump is getting backlash from the British press after saying that London was now "unrecognizable" because "Europe opened its doors to jihad."

The former president and presumed 2024 GOP candidate spoke at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday and raved that he "would never let that happen to the United States of America."

"We've seen what happened when Europe opened its doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London, they're no longer recognizable," Trump told the crowd in Waukesha.

"I'm gonna get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London," he added," but you know what, that's the fact."

"They are no longer recognizable and we can't let that happen to our country."