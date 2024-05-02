'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Locked up in Same Jail Where Lindsay Lohan Served Time
Haley Pullos has something in common with Lindsay Lohan. The ex-General Hospital star is serving her 90-day sentence locked up in the same jail where the Hollywood starlet spent time in 2011. RadarOnline.com spoke to an officer at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, CA, a suburb near Compton, who confirmed that Pullos, 25, was transferred to the jail on April 30.
The facility houses women sentenced for a California misdemeanor or felony crime, per the website. While Pullos is the newest celebrity inmate at the location, she wasn't the first Hollywood star to grace the jail.
Lohan, 37, was sentenced to 30 days at Lynwood in 2011 for violating her probation on a necklace theft conviction; however, Pullos has already spent more time inside the jail than LiLo.
Almost as soon as the Mean Girls actress checked in, she checked out. LiLo left the jail after five hours due to overcrowding, reported the Associated Press. At the time, the county sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore said Lohan was "treated like every other inmate who has gone through similar circumstances."
The same could seemingly be said for Pullos.
While RadarOnline.com confirmed that she's been locked up at Lynwood for the past three days, the officer also told us she had no restrictions on her file — meaning her celebrity status likely doesn't mean anything behind bars.
As this outlet reported, Pullos — who starred as Molly Lansing-Davis on the daytime drama — was sentenced to 90 days behind bars on April 29 after pleading no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury over her terrifying 2023 car crash.
The actress was also handed five years probation and 200 hours of community service. Upon Pullos' release, her license will also be suspended for a year.
The General Hospital star was driving on the wrong side of the freeway when she collided head-on with another vehicle in April 2023.
Law enforcement claimed Pullos lost control of her white 2019 Ford, flew over the freeway divider, and straight into oncoming traffic where she crashed head-on into a white 2020 Kia that was going 60 MPH. Photos of the accident aftermath showed both vehicles completely mangled — so much so that Pullos had to be pulled out of her car with the jaws of life.
She initially faced two additional charges — felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit and run — but those were dropped after she agreed to a plea deal.
Officers said they found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor inside Pullos' car, according to the police report. They also alleged she got aggressive with hospital staff who were checking her out post-collision.
The man driving the vehicle that Pullos flew into sued the soap star, claiming he suffered serious internal injuries from the accident. RadarOnline.com broke the story — the former TV star hit back in legal documents, blaming him and demanding that the court dismiss his lawsuit.
Pullos lost her role in General Hospital after the incident, with Brooke Anne Smith being named as her replacement.