'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Locked up in Same Jail Where Lindsay Lohan Served Time

Haley Pullos is serving her time at the same jail where Lindsay Lohan spent time in 2011.

Haley Pullos has something in common with Lindsay Lohan . The ex-General Hospital star is serving her 90-day sentence locked up in the same jail where the Hollywood starlet spent time in 2011. RadarOnline.com spoke to an officer at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, CA, a suburb near Compton, who confirmed that Pullos, 25, was transferred to the jail on April 30.

The facility houses women sentenced for a California misdemeanor or felony crime, per the website. While Pullos is the newest celebrity inmate at the location, she wasn't the first Hollywood star to grace the jail.

Lohan, 37, was sentenced to 30 days at Lynwood in 2011 for violating her probation on a necklace theft conviction; however, Pullos has already spent more time inside the jail than LiLo.