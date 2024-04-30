Ex-'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Sentenced to 90 Days Behind Bars After Pleading No Contest in DUI Case
From a soap opera set to a jail cell. Former General Hospital star Haley Pullos was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury over her scary 2023 accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pullos, 25, was known for playing Molly Lansing-Davis on the daytime drama. Besides three months behind bars, she was also handed five years probation.
The actress appeared in Los Angeles court on Monday and looked like she knew her fate before entering the building. Wearing a cream-colored silk button-up and blazer with slacks, Pullos kept a stoic look before shooting daggers when she noticed nearby paparazzi.
Online records showed she was booked into Pasadena Jail at 12:47 PM; however, she's expected to spend her sentence at L.A. County Jail.
Upon her release, Pullos was given 200 hours of community service. Her driver's license will also be suspended for a year. The actress learned her fate one year after her arrest.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pullos was driving on the wrong side of the freeway when she collided with another vehicle head-on in April 2023.
Law enforcement claimed Pullos lost control of her white 2019 Ford, flew over the freeway divider, and straight into oncoming traffic where she crashed head-on into a white 2020 Kia that was going 60 MPH. Photos of the accident aftermath showed both vehicles completely mangled — so much so that Pullos had to be pulled out of her car with the jaws of life.
She initially faced two additional charges — felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit and run — but those were dropped after she agreed to a plea deal.
Officers said they found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor inside Pullos' car, according to the police report. They also alleged she got aggressive with hospital staff who were checking her out post-collision.
The man driving the vehicle that Pullos flew into , claiming he suffered serious internal injuries from the accident. RadarOnline.com — the former TV star hit back in legal documents, blaming him and demanding that the court dismiss his lawsuit.
“The damages alleged in the complaint occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs, which sole negligent and/or intentional conduct bars Plaintiff’s recovery, or were contributed by Plaintiffs’ negligent and/or intentional conduct, and Plaintiffs’ recovery, if any, should be reduced by an amount proportionate to the amount by which Plaintiffs’ negligent," she claimed in the documents obtained by this outlet.
Following the crash, Pullos checked into rehab. She also lost her role in General Hospital, with Brooke Anne Smith being named as her replacement.