Ex-'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Sentenced to 90 Days Behind Bars After Pleading No Contest in DUI Case

From a soap opera set to a jail cell. Former General Hospital star Haley Pullos was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury over her scary 2023 accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pullos, 25, was known for playing Molly Lansing-Davis on the daytime drama. Besides three months behind bars, she was also handed five years probation.