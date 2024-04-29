'Makes My Blood Boil': South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's Story About Shooting 'Worthless' Puppy Enrages Fox Pundits

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is getting hit with a wave of backlash from the left and right after revealing in her new book that she once killed a puppy on her family farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Noem, a self-described "mom and rancher," recounted shooting the 14-month-old wirehair pointer named Cricket in her upcoming memoir, No Going Back.

She wrote that the female puppy had an "aggressive personality" while being trained for pheasant hunting, The Guardian first reported.