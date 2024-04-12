South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Banished From Standing Rock Sioux Native Land for 'Racially Charged' Comments

According to the Daily Mail, the reason behind this ban originates from accusations made by the governor, alleging that some tribal leaders were involved with Mexican drug cartels.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council, among others, has taken action against Governor Noem due to what they described as "racially charged" claims made by her during town hall meetings in March.

This marks the third tribal nation to ban Noem from their reservation, following the bans imposed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe in February and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe last week.