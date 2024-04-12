South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Banished From Standing Rock Sioux Native Land for 'Racially Charged' Comments
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem has faced significant backlash for her recent comments about the Standing Rock Sioux and has been banned from visiting certain tribal lands within her own state, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, the reason behind this ban originates from accusations made by the governor, alleging that some tribal leaders were involved with Mexican drug cartels.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council, among others, has taken action against Governor Noem due to what they described as "racially charged" claims made by her during town hall meetings in March.
This marks the third tribal nation to ban Noem from their reservation, following the bans imposed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe in February and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe last week.
Noem also made disparaging remarks about Native American parents, blaming them for poor academic performance in tribal areas. These remarks reportedly infuriated tribal leaders, who demanded an apology from Noem.
Despite these calls for reconciliation, the governor released a statement urging tribal leaders to focus on banning cartels rather than addressing the issues raised.
"I call on all our tribal leaders to banish the cartels from tribal lands," Noem said in a press release. "The cartels instigate drug addiction, murder, rape, human trafficking, and so much more in tribal communities across the nation, including in South Dakota."
"I will work with you to sign Law Enforcement Agreements to immediately assist you, respect your sovereignty, and uphold tribal law," she said.
On the same day she released the statement, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe council unanimously voted 12-0 to ban her from visiting the tribe's lands moving forward.
"This person has made a lot of accusations about the tribes, about the cartel, council representatives being in bed with the cartel, stuff like that. It's all false information," said District Five representative Robert Walters, who presented the motion.
According to the council members, Noem would show up at the quarterly Pe' Sla meeting uninvited and unannounced before the vote.
"Governor Kristi Noem's wild and irresponsible attempt to connect tribal leaders and parents with Mexican drug cartels is a sad reflection of her fear-based politics that do nothing to bring people together to solve problems," said Tribal Chairwoman Janet Alkire.
She added, "Rather than make uninformed and unsubstantiated claims, Noem should work with tribal leaders to increase funding and resources for tribal law enforcement and education."
Chairman Ryman LeBeau expressed disdain towards Noem's comments, stating, "The South Dakota governor speaks gossip and lies about our Lakota students, their parents, and our tribal councils."
Noem spokesman Ian Fury responded to the ban, claiming, "Banishing Governor Noem does nothing to solve the problem. She calls on all our tribal leaders to banish the cartels from tribal lands."