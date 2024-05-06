PHOTO: Tom Cruise Spotted With His Eldest Children, Action Star All Smiles Alongside Bella and Connor in Rare Snap
It appears there is nothing like a game of hockey to break the ice. Tom Cruise was joined by his eldest children shared with ex-wife Nicole Kidman in a resurfaced photo from their family outing in Florida last winter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor was seen with son Connor and daughter Bella in the newly uncovered portrait shared by former NFL player Derrick Brooks.
Cruise could be seen next to Brooks with his arm around the famed linebacker while his 29-year-old son gave a thumbs up next to them.
Bella, 31, was spotted poking her head out in the group photo and beaming alongside a dozen other people.
The action star and his two kids were there to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers last December, marking their first public outing together in nearly 15 years.
It was back in 2009 when Tom and his eldest children, who are known for being low-key and private about their personal lives, were last spotted together.
They had attended a soccer game in Los Angeles at the time.
Connor has a public Instagram account but is not always active, last posting a photo of himself golfing with a friend at Pelican Golf Club in April 2023.
As for Bella, she last posted a video of the beach in September and shared photos of her artwork. Both of them have nearly 50k followers on the social media platform.
Tom and Nicole adopted Connor and his older sister, Bella, when they were still married from 1990 to 2001.
"They are generous, kind and hardworking," Kidman proudly shared of her two older kids. "And these are traits that I love to see in my children."
Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007 that she and Tom were ready to expand their family soon after becoming husband and wife. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic," she shared. "And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella."
Tom's first wife was Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 but the former couple did not welcome any children together.
Kidman has since married country star Keith Urban, with whom she tied the knot in 2006. The couple shares two girls, Sunday and Faith.
Cruise went on to marry Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes and they stayed together from 2006 to 2012 and share one daughter together, Suri Cruise, 18.