'Riddled With Falsehoods': Katie Holmes NOT Desperate for Money After Annual $400k Child Support From Tom Cruise Ends, Says Lawyer

A lawyer for Katie Holmes tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that she is not stressing over her finances, nor how to reinvent herself now that her six-figure yearly child support payments from ex-husband Tom Cruise will soon end.

The former couple's only child together, Suri Cruise, is turning 18 on April 18, meaning it won't be long until Holmes no longer gets $400k in annual child support, which breaks down to roughly $33,333.33 per month.

It was determined that Cruise would pay Suri's support for the next 12 years in 2012.