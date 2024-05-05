Your tip
Tom Cruise 'Thrilled' to Be Back on Good Terms With Friends David and Victoria Beckham: Report

victoria david beckham pp
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise reunited with the Beckhams in London.

By:

May 5 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Top Gun star Tom Cruise is back on good terms with David and Victoria Beckham after a deep freeze that left him feeling resentful!

In a bombshell report, sources revealed he's going all out to ensure he's never cast aside again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise and the Beckhams had a falling out shortly after they moved to LA in 2007.

The Hollywood superstar, who's been residing in the U.K., was reportedly "thrilled" to get an invite to pop star turned fashion designer Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday bash on April 20 in London.

Cruise's invite came over a decade after he famously fell out with Posh and her soccer star husband — and according to a mole, the Mission: Impossible star didn't think the reunion would ever happen!

david beckham rebecca loos
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed Cruise had 'given up hope' of ever being friends with the couple again.

"He'd pretty much given up hope they'd ever be friends ever again," the insider dished to the National Enquirer.

But Cruise stole the show at Victoria's party, where he reportedly did splits on the dance floor while Posh's longtime friend Eva Longoria and the reunited Spice Girls cheered him on!

victoriabeckham
Source: MEGA

Cruise was invited to Victoria's 50th birthday party in London.

"Tom grabbed the olive branch with both hands," a spy spilled. "Now he plans on building things back up and sees it as a passport into Posh and Becks' U.K. cool club!"

Cruise, 61, and David, 49, were inseparable when the sports stud and his pop star wife first moved to Los Angeles in 2007 after signing with the Galaxy soccer team.

But the insider said the Beckhams soon ran screaming from the Scientology poster boy and his pressure tactics to get them to join his religion.

tom cruise
Source: MEGA

The reunion came after sources said Cruise was still 'bitter' over the 2007 friendship split.

"He came on way too strong and wouldn't take no for an answer," the source squealed. "They essentially ghosted him — and Tom was very bitter!"

Insiders said things remained frosty even after Cruise moved to the U.K. in 2020 — but now all is apparently forgiven!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cruise didn't handle the friendship breakup very well — and at one point, an insider said he had "no intention" of reuniting with the couple ever again.

"Tom did everything for them when they first moved to L.A. He practically gave them the keys to the city," a source said. "He threw them a party to meet everyone important — and the moment they were established they chucked him!"

The insider claimed Cruise was still fuming over how the Beckhams treated him, "He's still angry and has no intention of being friends again."

"David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven't invited him to anything."

The source added the actor thought the couple "should have tried harder." Apparently, an invite to Victoria's star-studded bash was the grand gesture he had been seeking!

