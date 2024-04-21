Friendship Never Ends: Spice Girls Reunite at Victoria Beckham's Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash

David posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, "I mean come on." Victoria reshared the clip on her own account, writing, "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Mel C (Sporty Spice) busted out some old-school choreography as they sang and danced to the Spice Girls' late-'90s hit "Stop" in a moment captured on video by Victoria's famous footballer husband David Beckham .

"I've been saying it forever. But now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us," she revealed. "It's going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it. I’m going to get myself into so much trouble."

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. Although the rest of the girl group went on a reunion tour in 2019, Victoria stayed home to focus on her fashion business.

The day before her birthday last week, Victoria took to Instagram to reflect on the occasion.

"As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone," she wrote. "Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision."

"I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do. @DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming."

"So, here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started," she concluded.