'He's Still Angry': Tom Cruise Has 'no Intention' of Being Friends With Ex-Besties David and Victoria Beckham

British sports stud David Beckham, 48, and his Posh spice wife, Victoria Beckham, 49, spoke about their old friendship with Tom Cruise, 61 — but the actor has reportedly been frozen out of the action with his former friends-turned-freeloading flakes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Top Gun superstar and the Bend It Like Beckham legend were inseparable when the soccer star and his former Spice Girl wife moved to Los Angeles in 2007— but sources insisted that the former friends don't speak anymore.