'An Absolute Circus': Victoria Beckham Admits She 'Resented' Husband David After Affair Rumors Pit Couple Against Each Other
Victoria and David Beckham have been married for more than two decades, which is no small feat, especially for couples in Hollywood.
Their union was, however, put to the test when cheating allegations pit the singer and the soccer stud against each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Victoria called it a "nightmare" situation in the new Netflix documentary titled Beckham.
The women at the center of the rumors, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck, were not named in the four-part docuseries, although they both previously made headlines for exposing their alleged affair with the now-retired athlete back in 2003.
Victoria and David have always denied the rumors, and are now speaking out about the repercussions it had on their family in a teaser clip obtained by The Sun ahead of its October 4 debut.
At that time, David had relocated to Spain while playing for Real Madrid, and Victoria stayed behind in the United Kingdom with their sons Brooklyn and Romeo.
"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she said.
Victoria confessed that she "resented" David due to the claims but "internalized" the overwhelming feelings she was dealing with to support her husband's soccer career. "It wasn't that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed."
Victoria later joined David in Spain to work on their relationship amid speculation there was trouble in paradise following the pair's July 1999 nuptials.
"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," she recalled. "Here's the thing — we were against each other if I'm being completely honest."
"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," Posh shared with producers. "But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either."
The Say You'll Be There performer reflected on that "sad" period and revealed how incredibly difficult it was to overcome. "It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right?" she went on. "Unless you're in it."
David said the ordeal weighed just as heavy on his mind. "Every time that we woke up we felt, you know, there was something else and you know we felt that, we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning," he shared.
Director Fisher Stevens asked how the lovebirds "survived," and David fought back tears while disclosing that he didn't know how they "got through it in all honesty."
"Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters. We needed to fight for each other and for our family."