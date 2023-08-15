Victoria Beckham Removes Daughter, 12, From Miami Hotspot Before Fight Breaks Out Between Diner and Security Over 'Selfie' Incident With Lionel Messi
Victoria Beckham rushed daughter Harper out of a Miami restaurant where a diner was bloodied over accusations he was trying to photograph soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Security was under the impression that he was photographing the celebrities, which he denied. The man said they forced him to leave and attacked him outside of the venue.
"They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face," the diner claimed. "Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing."
"He's a family man, celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday," one woman yelled out in his defense in a shocking video.
The Spice Girls sensation was seen embracing her 12-year-old before putting Harper in a security-driven SUV as the incident unfolded around 10 PM on Friday, Daily Mail reported.
Messi and Antonela were dining at the Japanese steakhouse co-owned by Bad Bunny as well as fellow Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and the Beckhams.
Antonela had posed for pictures with her footballer husband and Victoria in celebration of a 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup before the scuffle took place.
As for how the spat transpired, the unidentified man claimed that when he tried to take a photo with his family, he was abruptly thrown out of the local hotspot and struck in the face, explaining that Messi and his wife were in another area.
- Royal Rift: David and Victoria Beckham Cut Ties With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Allegedly Leaking Stories About the Sussexes, Report
- Nicola Peltz's Private Texts To Wedding Planner Exposed As Part Of Billionaire Father's Lawsuit
- ‘No Martial Issues’: Victoria Beckham Scoffs At Rumors After She Erases David Beckham Tattoo: Sources
At one point that evening, a woman was heard yelling out to the bouncer who is believed to have been the individual that threw the punch. "How dare you! Where's the manager? How f------ dare you! That's f------ crazy!" she exclaimed.
"Someone needs to get fired," she yelled as men in her party called him a "b----."
A source close to the Beckhams said the couple had a "great evening" and were informed about the brawl the following day.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Victoria and David for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Beckhams have continued focusing on their friends and family after being dragged into drama with the Sussexes.
David and Victoria, who have been longtime friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were recently accused of leaking stories about the couple, which apparently broke down the strong bond they once had.
An insider claimed that David is "absolutely furious" about the situation, adding that any hope of reconciliation seems highly unlikely at this point.