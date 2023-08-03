Your tip
Tom Cruise Wants 'Do-Over' With Former Flame Sofía Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA; Snorlax / MEGA
Aug. 3 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise wants another chance at love with the one that got away, according to a shocking new report. Insiders claimed the Top Gun star is desperate for a do-over with actress and former flame Sofía Vergara, whom Cruise briefly dated back in 2005.

The blockbuster star was linked to the Modern Family bombshell right before he fell in love with Katie Holmes, whom he was married to for six years from 2006 to 2012.

Source: DH1/Dimitri Halkidis / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Sofia Vergara in 2005

Vergara is now back on the single scene following her announcement that she and husband Joe Manganiello are calling it quits seven years after tying the knot.

In new documents, the Sports Illustrated stunner requested their prenup be upheld and that she maintain the assets and earnings she made before, during and after their union.

Source: GERALD HOLUBOWICZ/KRT/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

As for Cruise, he was last romantically linked to Colombian sensation Shakira but she did not return his advances, according to reports.

"It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped her and chose Katie instead, which of course turned into a total disaster," said one insider, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"In hindsight, he's privately admitted Sofía would have been a far better match — and he's determined to convince her to give him another shot."

Tom Cruise
Source: mega

Tipsters said Cruise wasted no time putting feelers out to gauge her interest. "The first thing he did was call up a bunch of mutual friends to put the word out that he wants to wine and dine her," they said. "If she bites, he's all set to pounce. He thinks she's exactly what has been missing from his life."

As we previously reported, Vergara has been leaving her breakup troubles behind while celebrating her birthday in Italy with pals. "She's on holiday right now so Tom's a little wary to interrupt," one insider claimed.

In one of her travel lust photos, she enjoyed Capri's famous Ristorante da Paolino.

Source: mega

"Tom knows he has a reputation for being over the top and doesn't want to overdo it, so he's purposely holding back a little. But if he doesn't hear something soon, he'll go big to get her attention," said the source.

It was claimed Cruise may opt for an extravagant gesture, suggesting jewelry, diamonds or "something of that caliber to show her he's very serious."

They boasted the Eyes Wide Shut actor is "old-fashioned" and has no issue when it comes to impressing his ladies. "Sofía is going to have all sorts of offers, so it makes sense he'd need to stand out."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Cruise for comment.

