Tom Cruise Wants 'Do-Over' With Former Flame Sofía Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split

Tipsters said Cruise wasted no time putting feelers out to gauge her interest. "The first thing he did was call up a bunch of mutual friends to put the word out that he wants to wine and dine her," they said. "If she bites, he's all set to pounce. He thinks she's exactly what has been missing from his life."

As we previously reported, Vergara has been leaving her breakup troubles behind while celebrating her birthday in Italy with pals. "She's on holiday right now so Tom's a little wary to interrupt," one insider claimed.

In one of her travel lust photos, she enjoyed Capri's famous Ristorante da Paolino.

