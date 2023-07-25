Sofia Vergara’s Ex-fiancé Nick Loeb Ordered to Pay 4-figure Sum After Latest Loss in Court Over Their Frozen Embryos
Sofia Vergara’s ex-fiancé Nick Loeb has been hit with a bill after having his last lawsuit over the frozen embryos he shared with the actress thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has awarded ART Reproductive Center, where Vergara and Loeb stored the embryos, $6,000.
The money will cover a portion of ART’s bills they racked up defending themselves in court against Loeb.
Loeb filed various lawsuits against both Vergara and ART Reproductive Center. In Spring 2013, Vergara underwent her first round of in vitro fertilization with Loeb. However, months later, they called off their engagement.
Following their 2014 split, he claimed to have wanted to bring the embryos to life. He demanded the court step in and allow him to do so.
In his lawsuit, Loeb even said he didn’t need child support from Vergara or her involvement.
Loeb said, “I never would have gone forward with creating what Sofia and I regarded as lives if I knew that she would not consent, or that she wanted to thaw and destroy the embryos, in the event of a breakup.”
He added, “I am pro-life and pro-parenthood and my religious views are such that I believe that life begins at conception.”
- Not Like Ben and J Lo: Joe Manganiello Vows He and Sofia Vergara Won't Reunite Like Affleck and Lopez's Fairytale — 'Ready to Move on'
- It's Over! Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage: Prenup in Place
- Sofia Vergara’s ‘Partying And Drinking’ Led to Divorce From Sober Husband Joe Manganiello: Report
Vergara argued the agreement signed with ART was clear — both parties needed to sign off on the embryos being used. The actress shut down multiple suits that Loeb filed in different states.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in April, the judge dismissed all remaining claims Loeb had against the Beverly Hills fertility clinic.
The order said Loeb “shall taking nothing from defendant.”
Loeb had accused ART of failing to inform him of the provision that said he would need Vergara’s “explicit written consent” to bring the embryos to life.
ART denied all allegations of wrongdoing. A lawyer for the fertility clinic ripped Loeb in court documents writing, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate man's attempt to stay in the life of his ex-fiancée, Sofia Vergara. Despite what Mr. Loeb claims, that he has not been able to use the two embryos he created with Ms. Vergara, instead this litigation, and the several others he has initiated, are his attempt to continue to force Ms. Vergara to deal with him and stay in his life.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vergara has been dealing with her own drama after splitting with her husband Joe Manganiello.
Earlier this month, Manganiello filed for divorce from the actress after 7 years of marriage.