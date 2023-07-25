ART denied all allegations of wrongdoing. A lawyer for the fertility clinic ripped Loeb in court documents writing, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate man's attempt to stay in the life of his ex-fiancée, Sofia Vergara. Despite what Mr. Loeb claims, that he has not been able to use the two embryos he created with Ms. Vergara, instead this litigation, and the several others he has initiated, are his attempt to continue to force Ms. Vergara to deal with him and stay in his life.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vergara has been dealing with her own drama after splitting with her husband Joe Manganiello.

Earlier this month, Manganiello filed for divorce from the actress after 7 years of marriage.