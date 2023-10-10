David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Wants Soccer Star to 'Man Up' and 'Apologize' to Wife Victoria: Report
The alleged mistress who almost broke up Victoria, 49, and David Beckham, 48, has come forward and issued a strong statement to the former England football captain. Rebecca Loos, 46, said it's time for David to "man up" and take accountability for "hurting his wife," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Loos' remarks came after the couple addressed the 2004 scandal for the first time ever in David's self-produced Netflix documentary, Beckham.
While audiences around the world have raved over the documentary, Loos wasn't impressed.
For over a decade, the father-of-four has denied the affair with Loos, which was rumored to have taken place when David played for Real Madrid. In the documentary, he's nearly brought to tears as he recalled the impact that the vicious scandal had on his marriage, which nearly ended.
Nonetheless, Loos didn't buy David's act and told a close pal that it was time he stopped "playing the victim."
According to the Daily Mail, the friend claimed Loos opened up about the alleged affair after watching the documentary at her home in Norway.
"Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologize for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim," the insider told the outlet. "He has always described the affair claims as 'ludicrous,' but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place."
While speaking about that time in his life and marriage, David said in the documentary that he "felt physically sick every day."
"Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning," the former Manchester United star recalled.
Echoing her husband's remarks, Victoria answered "100 percent" when asked if the rumored affair was the hardest time period in their marriage.
The Beckhams weren't the only ones who wished the scandal had been handled differently, though. While Loos has previously said she had "no regrets" about selling her side of the story for a six-figure sum to the now-defunct newspaper News of the World, the insider claimed that wasn't necessarily the case today.
"Now when she thinks back, she does feel it was a mistake to tell her story in the News of the World, but she does forgive her younger self's mistakes," the close pal said of Loos.
"She also made some questionable decisions with her career after that, taking part in reality TV shows such as the one where she was filmed in that scene with a pig, and she probably didn't receive the best advice from people around her such as the late Max Clifford."