David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Wants Soccer Star to 'Man Up' and 'Apologize' to Wife Victoria: Report

The alleged mistress who almost broke up Victoria, 49, and David Beckham, 48, has come forward and issued a strong statement to the former England football captain. Rebecca Loos, 46, said it's time for David to "man up" and take accountability for "hurting his wife," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Loos' remarks came after the couple addressed the 2004 scandal for the first time ever in David's self-produced Netflix documentary, Beckham.