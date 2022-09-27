Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist
Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute.
The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all anyone could notice was her mysteriously inkless wrists.
Victoria had "DB" and the words "Together, forever, eternally" written in Hebrew on her left wrist. The absence of her tattoos caused panic in the comments, with those unaware that the pop star-turned-designer underwent laser removal treatment.
"Of all the people to pick on with tattoos she picks him and now removed it," one person wrote. "Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated," added another. "Is everything ok? Where are your tattoos?" shared a third.
Her tattoo tribute to David isn't the only ink that disappeared.
Victoria and David's marriage has undergone split speculation in the past, considering she also had the tattoo of their vow renewal date erased.
Her right wrist used to have VIII-V-MMVI, an homage to May 8, 2006, when the couple said "I do" for the second time. She also had the Latin phrase De Integro, which means "again from the start."
Those have since been removed.
Victoria's case of missing tattoos might not point to signs of marriage issues. It's been reported that she was undergoing laser removal because she didn't believe her ink represented a high-powered businesswoman.
Since 2008, she's opted for a successful career in fashion instead of performing on the stage.
As for Victoria and David, the pair celebrated their 23-year wedding anniversary in July. The ex-Spice Girl posted a loving tribute to her husband on their special day.
"They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" she wrote.
The Beckhams share four children — Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. While Victoria's marriage to David seems solid, she might want to work on the rumored feud with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.