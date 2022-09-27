Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report
A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.
Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.
Lyons fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, causing him to bleed and go unconscious, according to police. In February 2022, Lyons died from his injuries.
Lizano initially told a judge he was guilty before changing his plea because he apparently didn't understand what he was saying. "Guilty," Lizano said to Judge Tierra Jones. "Sir, you plead not guilty?" Jones asked. Lizano again said guilty before his lawyer corrected him.
Lizano was originally charged with batter, but the charge was upgraded to murder when police ruled the death a homicide. The charge was enhanced because of Lyons' age, according to KLAS.
“When he pushed him, Randy fell backward and hit his head on the concrete, which caused an immediate brain bleed,” Lyons’ wife of 11 years, Elizabeth MacDowell, told the outlet. “I went to pick him up from work and he wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t coming out, I’m like, ‘what’s going on?”
After doctors told MacDowell that Lyons had a second brain bleed and that he was unlikely to survive, the woman made the decision to take him off life support. “I said, ‘I’m going to miss you’ and ‘this is the best thing for you,’ and he squeezed my hand like he understood,” MacDowell said.
According to the Las Vegas Metro police, Lizano has been arrested 49 times since 2008. He also had been cited 10 other times.