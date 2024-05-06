'A Loyal Friend': Kevin Spacey Endorses RFK Jr. After Denying New Sexual Misconduct Accusations
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has endorsed his "loyal friend" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spacey's endorsement of the controversial independent candidate comes as the actor defended himself against a new set of sexual assault and harassment allegations expected to air in a shocking new U.K. documentary.
Spacey praised RFK Jr. on X. He reposted a video from Kennedy's campaign on Monday.
The House of Cards alum added, "There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in."
"He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes," Spacey added of Kennedy.
In the campaign video — which was captioned, "The Bobby Kennedy video Meta doesn’t want you to see, narrated by Woody Harrelson" — RFK Jr. lists off critics from major outlets targeting his presidential run.
Kennedy notes outlets calling him "clearly disturbed" and "divorced from reality," as well as a conspiracy theorist. The 30 minute video, which is narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, suggests media coverage of Kennedy has been biased and untrue.
Spacey made a similar argument for himself last week ahead of the release of a new U.K. documentary from Channel 4, Spacey Unmasked, which promises to unleash new accusations against the embattled actor.
The documentary is scheduled to air in the U.K. on May 6 and 7 and will be available to stream in the U.S. via the Max app. In an effort to get ahead of the documentary, Spacey denied the latest allegations against him in a lengthy interview with former U.K. broadcaster Dan Wootton.
Spacey also shared the video in a post on X, in which he noted, "I will no longer be speechless. Thank you in advance to all of those who take the time to view this interview."
"I've got nothing left to hide," Spacey told Wootton in Kevin Spacey: Right to Reply, which premiered on X.
"I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be basically attacked without defending myself as well," the embattled actor added.
"I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me," Spacey said.
The Channel 4 documentary is expected to feature new accusers who allege abuse from Spacey over several decades. The actor was previously acquitted of sexual assault charges and found not liable for molesting broadway star Anthony Rapp in cases in the U.K. and U.S., respectively.