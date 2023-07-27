Kevin Spacey Celebrates Sexual Assault Acquittal Over Whiskey with Friends at NYC Hotspot
Actor Kevin Spacey celebrated his acquittal over drinks at a popular New York City hangout, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, a U.K. jury found Spacey, 64, not guilty of sex crimes after four men accused the Oscar winner of sexual assault. During the trial, Spacey denied the allegations and claimed he "lost everything in a matter of days" due to the public's quick rush to judgment.
Following the jury verdict, Spacey wasted no time celebrating his cleared name. Hours after his fate was decided, the former Netflix star hit up the Groucho Club in SoHo, where he was seen sipping whiskey with friends.
The Horrible Bosses actor looked relieved in a green sweater, black slacks, and dress shoes. Spacey accessorized his post-acquittal look with a pin on his backpack that read, "Be kind."
The shocking verdict wasn't the only reason for the group's celebration. Spacey's 64th birthday just happened to fall on the same day of his acquittal. After an emotional few weeks, Spacey appeared to be basking in the moment on what turned out to be an unusual birthday.
"He looked very proud," an eyewitness told Page Six. "He was sitting by the entrance for everyone to see."
Another insider said the actor was joined by about seven friends for the occasion.
"He spent the evening nursing a whiskey," the onlooker continued. "They didn’t sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ but everyone seemed in good spirits."
The description of Spacey greatly differed from his demeanor outside of the Southwark Crown Court just hours earlier.
Spacey was said to have tears in his eyes as the verdict was read. After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation, the jury cleared him of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
Outside of the Crown Court, Spacey said he was "humbled" by the outcome and thanked the jury.
"I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey told the press via Deadline.
"But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision. And I am humbled by the outcome today."