Spacey was said to have tears in his eyes as the verdict was read. After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation, the jury cleared him of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Outside of the Crown Court, Spacey said he was "humbled" by the outcome and thanked the jury.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey told the press via Deadline.

"But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision. And I am humbled by the outcome today."