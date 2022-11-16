Kevin Spacey Facing SEVEN More Sexual Offense Charges In The UK Days After Being Found Not Liable For Battery Against Anthony Rapp
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was charged with seven more counts of sexual assault this week stemming from a series of alleged incidents that took place in the United Kingdom roughly two decades ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shocking development comes just days after the 63-year-old actor was found not liable for sexually abusing fellow actor Anthony Rapp in a civil case in October.
The development also comes months after Spacey pleaded not guilty in July to five charges of sexual assault in connection to a series of alleged incidents against three men in the UK between 2005 and 2013.
“The [Crown Prosecution Service] has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” Rosemary Ainslie, who serves as Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, announced early Wednesday morning.
“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent,” Ainslie continued. “The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced House of Cards actor was initially charged with four counts of sexual assault in May after three separate men claimed Spacey sexually assaulted them between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, England.
“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey…for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Ainslie said in May when the initial charges were announced.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Ainslie added at the time.
The first alleged incident took place in London in March 2005 when Spacey allegedly sexually assaulted a victim two separate times, while the second alleged incident took place in London in August 2008 when the disgraced American Beauty actor allegedly sexually assaulted a man and “forced [him] to engage in a sex act against his will.”
Spacey’s third accuser claimed the Baby Driver actor sexually assaulted him in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.
Spacey was serving as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre at the time all four alleged victims claim the actor sexually assaulted them, and Spacey has since pleaded not guilty to those charges in a UK court.