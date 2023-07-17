Elton John and Husband David Furnish Testify as Witnesses for Kevin Spacey at Embattled Actor's Sex Assault Trial
Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, appeared as defense witnesses for Kevin Spacey at the embattled actor’s sexual assault trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Spacey faces trial in England on charges of sexual assault, John and Furnish appeared in court on Monday via video link from Monaco.
The 76-year-old “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer was reportedly called to testify because one of Spacey’s alleged victims claimed he was sexually assaulted by the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor while driving to a White Tie and Tiara ball event at John’s home in 2001.
Spacey allegedly grabbed his accuser’s crotch and nearly caused the car to drive off the road, according to Daily Mail.
Spacey’s accuser also alleged that he met John in 2005 at the Victoria Palace Theatre after a performance of Billy Elliot the Musical – a show that the “Rocket Man” singer wrote the music for that year.
During his testimony, John was asked about a photograph of him leaving the Victoria Palace Theatre and whether he remembered meeting Spacey’s accuser.
“When I come out of the theatre, it's always a mad rush to get into the car,” John explained during his testimony on Monday. “Anyone who is on my periphery, I wouldn't notice them.”
“It could be the Queen and I wouldn't notice her,” the multi-Grammy-winning musician added.
Meanwhile, Furnish testified about overseeing the arrangements for the ball that took place in 2001.
Both John and Furnish testified that they could not remember Spacey visiting their home in Windsor except for the ball on one occasion.
“He arrived in white tie,” John recounted. “He was on a private jet and came straight to the ball.”
“I would assume so yes, I don't think he would be wearing a white tie on a commercial flight,” the singer added when asked whether Spacey came directly to the White Tie and Tiara ball event from his flight into England.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey is currently facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013 in England.
The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including indecent assault and sexual assault.
In his cross-examination testimony, Spacey denied being a sexual bully and dismissed the prosecution's case as weak. He also accused one of his alleged victims of being motivated by money.