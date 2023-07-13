Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey broke down on the stand at his sexual assault trial in the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned.

Spacey, 63, was accused of sexual assault by four different me, who say the alleged incidents spanned over 22 years between 2001 and 2013 while he worked at a theater in London.

The 63-year-old House of Cards star claimed he had "lost everything in a matter of days" while testifying on Thursday.