Kevin Spacey Whines He 'Lost Everything' While Testifying at Sexual Assault Trial: 'There Was a Rush to Judgment'
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey broke down on the stand at his sexual assault trial in the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spacey, 63, was accused of sexual assault by four different me, who say the alleged incidents spanned over 22 years between 2001 and 2013 while he worked at a theater in London.
The 63-year-old House of Cards star claimed he had "lost everything in a matter of days" while testifying on Thursday.
Spacey, who was branded a "vile sexual predator" by one accuser, took the stand at Southwark Crown Court in London. Through tears, the Oscar-winning actor recalled how his world "exploded" after accusations came to light in 2017.
Spacey described the public's visceral reaction to his allegations as a "rush to judgment."
"There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days," Spacey said on the stand as he dabbed tears away.
While Spacey previously claimed he had touched one man, but not in a "violent, aggressive, painful way," he appeared to walk back the comment while in front of the jury.
Spacey claimed he was "romantic" and "intimate" while telling the jurors, "I'm a big flirt."
Spacey described one accuser as a "lad's lad" and claimed he stopped himself from making any further moves with him because the man "made it clear that he did not want to go any further."
The Horrible Bosses star additionally claimed he stopped himself in those situations because "you just respect how far someone wants to go."
The man at the center of Spacey's testimony accused the actor of forcefully grabbing his privates as he drove to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball. The man alleged that Spacey grabbed him "so hard I almost came off the road."
Spacey not only denied the incident but spoke about how "crushed" he was by the accusation, claiming they "had a very fun time together."
"That never happened," Spacey testified. "I was not on a suicide mission in any of those years."
"I never thought that [the man] I knew would ... 20 years later stab me in the back," the actor added.