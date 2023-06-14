Kevin Spacey Teases Acting Comeback, Says He Will Be Hired for More Projects If Cleared of Sex Assault Charges
Kevin Spacey said that he is eager to get back to work one year after being charged in London with four counts of sexual assault stemming from alleged incidents that took place between 2005 to 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former House of Cards actor is preparing for the trial set to kick off on June 28 and said that he has been working on several personal projects, but has no plans to write about the allegations against him. "I'm not trying to even the score," Spacey said. "I have no interest in fighting something that's not worth fighting against."
Spacey said that he understands the trepidation for directors to book him in a new interview with ZEITmagazin, in which he shared his hopes to make a comeback after defending his innocence.
"It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled," he said, claiming many fear the repercussions. "But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."
The Unusual Suspects actor said the ordeal has put his career back to square one, but he remains "ready" and refuses to get "rusty" with his acting skills. "Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working."
Spacey blamed the news for tarnishing his image. "The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection," he continued, telling the publication he is "still processing" the accusations against him.
Anthony Rapp, a fellow actor, was the first to go public in October 2017. As we previously reported, a New York jury sided with Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit last October.
Additional assault charges against the theater performer made in Los Angeles and Nantucket were dropped after one alleged victim died and another decided not to testify.
"I'm not ready to talk about it yet," the American Beauty star shared.
"Everything happens for a reason," he said. "And even if that reason doesn't display itself instantly or things don't get resolved instantly, it will eventually all make sense."