Kevin Spacey said that he is eager to get back to work one year after being charged in London with four counts of sexual assault stemming from alleged incidents that took place between 2005 to 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former House of Cards actor is preparing for the trial set to kick off on June 28 and said that he has been working on several personal projects, but has no plans to write about the allegations against him. "I'm not trying to even the score," Spacey said. "I have no interest in fighting something that's not worth fighting against."