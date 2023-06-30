Kevin Spacey is a 'Sexual Bully' Who Seeks 'Thrills' From Allegedly Assaulting Other Men, U.K. Prosecutor Says
Kevin Spacey smirked on his way into court before being labeled a "sexual bully" who takes "delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable" by the U.K. prosecutor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spacey, 63, was photographed outside London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday and appeared cocky as he held his head high and smiled at the eager paparazzi outside his sexual assault trial.
The disgraced House of Cards actor faces 12 counts of offenses against four men, and the jury heard several accounts from his accusers. Prosecutor Christine Agnew did not hold back, claiming Spacey is “a man who sexually assaults other men" and seems to get a "sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression."
Agnew repeated several of the accusers' accounts of alleged instances that she believed backed up her claims. Spacey has been accused of assaulting men in their 20s and 30s at the time, including one accuser who said he fell asleep after partying with the actor and woke up to being sexually assaulted by him.
"He awoke some hours later with his belt intact but his button and zip were down. Kevin Spacey Fowler was next to him on his knees performing a sex act," Agnew told the jury, alleging the star didn't stop when the man allegedly asked him to.
In another instance, she said a different accuser was allegedly assaulted by Spacey backstage at London’s Old Vic theater, where he served as the artistic director. The actor "grabbed his penis with such force it was painful,” she claimed in court.
The prosecutor told the jury that "star-struck' victims were afraid to come forward fearing they would not be believed because of his fame," adding that one alleged victim "wasn't sure he would be believed and even if he had been he didn't think that he would receive any support."
Spacey has denied all the allegations against him.
The fallen actor faces 12 charges, including three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault, one of forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Last year, a New York jury found Spacey not liable for battery against actor Anthony Rapp. The Rent star claimed Kevin assaulted him at an after-party in 1986.