Kevin Spacey is a 'Sexual Bully' Who Seeks 'Thrills' From Allegedly Assaulting Other Men, U.K. Prosecutor Says

In another instance, she said a different accuser was allegedly assaulted by Spacey backstage at London’s Old Vic theater, where he served as the artistic director. The actor "grabbed his penis with such force it was painful,” she claimed in court.

The prosecutor told the jury that "star-struck' victims were afraid to come forward fearing they would not be believed because of his fame," adding that one alleged victim "wasn't sure he would be believed and even if he had been he didn't think that he would receive any support."

