Kevin Spacey Accused of Assaulting Man Before Party at Elton John's Home

The police interview with the man — who was not identified — was shown in the Southwark Crown Court, in which jurors heard the disturbing allegations against the disgraced House of Cards actor.

"He went to a lot of lavish parties at the time, he was very famous, he had just done American Beauty, he was an Oscar winner. Elton John would have this big Windsor party and it was a big, £1million party. It was a summer party, The White Tie and Tiara Ball, it was called," the man recalled in the police video.

"He was worried about the press taking pictures of him so he was on edge, he had also had a drink. We were going down there and he was quite fired up. He hit me right in the nuts, basically. It took my breath away, he was laughing giggling and I said it f------ hurt. He didn't say anything, he laughed and giggled. He said; 'oh stop it, stop it.' He grabbed me so hard I almost came off the road," the alleged victim told cops.

"He had obviously been drinking quite a bit and drugs as well, and I said don't every f------- do that again, that really hurt. And he laughed about it: 'oh that's a turn on to me, oh you're such a man' he said. I was disgusted that he had done that."