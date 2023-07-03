Kevin Spacey Accused of Assaulting Man Before Party at Elton John's Home
The jury in Kevin Spacey's U.K. trial heard one of the movie star's accusers claim Spacey sexually assaulted him on the way to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The police interview with the man — who was not identified — was shown in the Southwark Crown Court, in which jurors heard the disturbing allegations against the disgraced House of Cards actor.
"He went to a lot of lavish parties at the time, he was very famous, he had just done American Beauty, he was an Oscar winner. Elton John would have this big Windsor party and it was a big, £1million party. It was a summer party, The White Tie and Tiara Ball, it was called," the man recalled in the police video.
He also claimed Spacey was acting bizarrely before the alleged assault.
"He was worried about the press taking pictures of him so he was on edge, he had also had a drink. We were going down there and he was quite fired up. He hit me right in the nuts, basically. It took my breath away, he was laughing giggling and I said it f------ hurt. He didn't say anything, he laughed and giggled. He said; 'oh stop it, stop it.' He grabbed me so hard I almost came off the road," the alleged victim told cops.
"He had obviously been drinking quite a bit and drugs as well, and I said don't every f------- do that again, that really hurt. And he laughed about it: 'oh that's a turn on to me, oh you're such a man' he said. I was disgusted that he had done that."
According to the man, Spacey "grabbed me. He grabbed me a good few times. He would squeeze my bum and would rub my legs," adding, "It's like he thought he could groom me."
The accuser told law enforcement that he was allegedly assaulted by Spacey more than 10 times.
He claimed the alleged assaults happened within weeks of meeting the star.
In "two to three weeks he started to make me feel uncomfortable," the accuser said in the video. "From the first two to three weeks he would start to try and get into my head about what my sexuality was like."
The alleged victim called Spacey "slippery, snaky" and a "difficult person." He also compared the actor to his serial killer character in the film Seven, claiming, "He's a bit like that, a bit creepy," according to Daily Mail.
He said he "can't stand watching" Spacey's films, telling police, "It makes me feel sick. He was quite an angry person. He was obviously angry inside."
The accuser later said Spacey was a "very confused, mixed-up individual," whose MO was "pretending to be nice" when in reality, he was an alleged "predator" who was "aggressive."
The man also said Spacey was "obviously very messed up with his sexuality."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spacey has been accused of assaulting several men between 2005 to 2013 — some while serving as the artistic director at The Old Vic theater in London.
The actor faces 12 counts of offenses against four men, including three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault, one of forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Spacey has denied all the allegations against him.